Ric Flair recently made a couple of appearances on WWE RAW alongside Randy Orton despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Flair said that he still loved being on WWE television despite being 71:

Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me.

Flair also spoke about what it was like interacting with the current generation of WWE Superstars:

The kids treat me with so much respect. It’s nice. I never feel any level of discomfort. I just feel like I’m one of them. I watch, so I know what I’m talking about if someone asks me a question. I don’t miss any of the shows. So if a question arises while I’m there, I can answer it intelligently and at least give my opinion. I don’t walk in there as a stranger of the product. I walk in there as a fan. I’m just thrilled and amazed at how hard they all work.

Ric Flair gives his thoughts on WWE RAW Superstar Andrade

Charlotte is currently engaged to Andrade. During his interview with TV Insider, Flair was also asked about what it was like being on-screen with Andrade. Flair put Andrade over as one of the top five guys in WWE and also had good things to say about Zelina Vega and Angel Garza:

I think he is one of the top five guys in the business. He is a great kid. I hope they continue to push him and [Angel] Garza. I like Garza a lot. I think Zelina [Vega] does a tremendous job when given the opportunity to talk. She also looks like a million bucks. She knows how to be a heel. Both those kids Angel and Andrade can work. The sky's the limit for them. It all depends on the direction the company goes in, but they’re really good. They’re solid. You can’t see through their work. Manny [Andrade] is really good. As big as he is, he can do what Rey Mysterio can do. I have a ton of respect for all of them.