Ric Flair appeared on WWE's The Bump to discuss a variety of topics including his recent shoe collaboration, The Undertaker, and the tragic passing of WWE legend, Pat Patterson. Flair opened up on what it was like working with Pat Patterson, and even sharted his thoughts on the WWE's tribute to the late legend.

A Great Wrestler, He And Ray Were Second To None, A Fabulous Mind, Caring And Thoughtful, Always Had A Smile On His Face. Just To List A Few Of Many! The Last Thing I Can Remember Him Saying To Me Is “She Is So Damn Good Ricky, Are You Sure She Is Your Daughter?” RIP Pat! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KHzabO7v7G — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 2, 2020

On WWE's tribute to Pat Patterson, Ric Flair commented that it was probably the greatest tribute the WWE has given anyone, and showed what Pat Patterson meant to the McMahons and to the business.

"They (WWE) have done some tremendous tributes, but the tribute they put together for Pat was indicitive of who he was and what he did for the company. That tribute they paid for him was beautiful and it definitely said what he meant to the McMahon family and what he meant for the WWE."

Ric Flair believes Pat Patterson was a great worker and impacted many careers

Ric Flair also spoke about what it was like working with Pat Patterson, and revealed what it was like having Patterson backstage. Flair recalled how Patterson would pull people aside to give them his opinion on how they performed, and believes that it was this action of Patterson that impacted numerous careers and proved that he was a great worker.

"For the people who got to work with him, he would pull you aside and he'd want you to hear what he thought would make you better. He was a great worker, not a good worker, Pat was a great worker. He was such a great person and soul, and compassinate, but he was not afraid to tell you what he thought and that is so hard to find these days. He impacted so many careers. He impacted people's work rate and made them better for it."

It is true that greatness recognizes greatness. So, there can be no denying the greatness of Pat Patterson, and his greatness is confirmed all the more by the recognition and respect of The Nature Boy, Ric Flair.