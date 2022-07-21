"I went and saw Vince" - WWE legend personally thanked Vince McMahon for adding him back to TV intro

Vince McMahon recently made the call to bring the WWE Hall of Famer back to the intros of RAW and SmackDown.

Following an episode of Dark Side of the Ring last year that covered "The Plane Ride from Hell" and prominently featured Ric Flair in a not-so-positive light, WWE distanced themselves from The Nature Boy by removing him and his iconic "Woooo" from the intro of RAW and SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, Flair returned to the intro of Monday Night RAW, and it was immediately noticed by everyone on social media.

Ric Flair was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about returning to the open of RAW and SmackDown, Flair revealed he personally went to see Vince McMahon and thanked him for adding him back to the intros.

"I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa," Ric Flair said. "It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off. Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, 'I promise you I'll put you back on it,' and he did. I went over there and thanked him." [H/T: Fightful]

Ric Flair took being removed from the WWE show intros very hard

The Nature Boy took his removal from the company open very hard last year, but we didn't know quite how much until he was added back in.

The sixteen-time world champion took to social media on July 4 when he was added back to the intro of Monday Night RAW and tweeted the following message:

"The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE #VinceMcMahon #WWERaw," Ric Flair said in a tweet.

The Nature Boy is set to wrestle one last time as he teams up his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31. The event will be taking place at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

