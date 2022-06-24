Ric Flair plans a bloody end to his wrestling career

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has hinted that he wants to bleed during his final wrestling match, set to take place at the end of July.

The Starrcast V event, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, will feature a fan convention and an arena-sized wrestling show. It will also host the Roast of Ric Flair, among other things. The Nature Boy's final opponent is yet to be revealed.

One thing that Flair has been known for throughout his career, though, is wearing the proverbial crimson mask. No stranger to bleeding for the cause, the 73-year-old hinted at adding some color to his retirement match.

During a press conference for the event yesterday, Flair made several subtle hints that the match might get bloody. He explained the old-school practice of "hard-way" bleeding through a chisel.

The legend then teased that he might "have something" with him on July 31.

"So we’re gonna ‘rassle, and I’m talking about in the old days, and Jeff [Jarrett] knows what I’m talking about. When guys would take a chisel, right? You’d cut off the end of a chisel and put it in a metal plate and put it in their fingers, and that was a ‘hard way’. Boom. Chisel right in the head. Not a blade. A chisel. So, I can’t guarantee you a chisel, but I’ll have something with me,” Flair said as he pointed at his forehead. (H/T Thirsty for News)

When was Ric Flair's last match?

The last time the former 16-time World Heavyweight Champion wrestled a match, he worked for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Taking place in 2011, Flair wrestled long-time rival and old WCW foe Sting in a losing effort. The Nature Boy sustained a muscle tear during this match that would end his in-ring run.

Although Flair has not wrestled since then, he has appeared in both WWE and TNA/IMPACT non-wrestling roles.

It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair can come out on top in his final match. You can read more about The Nature Boy by clicking right here.

