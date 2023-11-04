Ric Flair posts picture with Charlotte Flair; sends Andrade message before SmackDown

Ric Flair posted a picture with Charlotte Flair before this week's edition of SmackDown.

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was one of the biggest stars in the '70s and '80s, and still a popular name in wrestling. His legacy has been passed down to Charlotte Flair who has also been just as talented as her father, with the number of women's titles she has already won in her career clearly evident of her lineage.

Charlotte Flair married Andrade El Idolo last year. Andrade is currently contracted to AEW, and has made recent appearances on Collision after being out of action due to severe injury.

Andrade recently celebrated his 34th birthday on 3rd November. His father-in-law, Ric Flair posted a photo of himself with Charlotte and Andrade, with a caption wishing the AEW star for his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Manny @AndradeElIdolo - My incredibly talented son-in-law and love of the Queen’s life!"

Charlotte Flair gets back to winning ways on WWE SmackDown

Tonight on SmackDown, Charlotte was revealed to be Shotzi's mystery partner in her match against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Charlotte and Shotzi had no problem in putting away the tag champs. This also got Flair back on a winning track after her last few matches didn't go well for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

This win could put Charlotte and Shotzi in contention for a future WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven somewhere down the line. However, it remains to be seen if Charlotte will continue to team with her new partner since she is an established singles star.

