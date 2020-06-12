Ric Flair recalls losing a luxury item while partying with The Undertaker

Ric Flair has yet another story from his wild partying days but this involves The Undertaker.

In a recent interview with Metro UK, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up about a myriad of topics, including his relationship with The Undertaker. Ric Flair also recalled one of the times when he went out partying with The Undertaker and ended up losing his Rolex that night.

"I lost a Rolex with Taker one night [laughs]. Oh God, Horace Grant with the Bulls - every time I see that Last Dance field. Horace has got a brother Harvey who plays for the Bullets. We and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night - and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it's tough. We've had so much fun!"

Ric Flair also opened up about his relationship with The Undertaker and said that even though they didn't always hang out together, they had fun every time they met.

He further revealed, "I'll shoot him a text and joke around. We didn't hang around every day but when we're together know we have fun! [laughs] He knew how to get the best out of me! He runs from me now because he knows!"

Ric Flair's first reaction to The Undertaker

During the interview, Ric Flair also opened up about his reaction to seeing The Undertaker for the first time. He said that the kind of athleticism that The Undertaker had couldn't go unnoticed and he knew that it was only a matter of time before people recognised his talent.

"Obviously you recognize the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6-10, over 300 pounds. It's just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business."

Needless to say, Ric Flair's predictions did come true as The Undertaker went on to become one of the most respected Superstars in not just WWE, but in the entire wrestling business. After struggling to replicate his matches in the last few years. The Undertaker once again kicked back and redeemed himself by delivering a fantastic performance in his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.