Ric Flair not receiving answers from WWE for prospective SummerSlam role with Randy Orton

Ric Flair has been managing Randy Orton over the last couple of months. With the exception of the past few weeks, the addition of Ric Flair as Randy Orton's manager added a new dimension to The Viper's game, as Christian quickly found out when Ric Flair lived up to his moniker of 'The Dirtiest Player in the Game' and hit him with a low blow. Ever since his wife tested positive for Covid-19, however, WWE has not brought on Ric Flair to WWE RAW shows.

"I will never look at Ric Flair or Randy Orton the same and to be honest I'm not sure I'll ever be the same." - @Christian4Peeps#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/AzfuP8ArIj — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 21, 2020

Now, Ric Flair, during his recent interview on TV Insider, revealed that he has been asking WWE to manage Randy Orton heading into SummerSlam, but so far, has not received an answer.

Ric Flair on wanting to manage Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam

Over the last few months, a more vicious side of Randy Orton has been unleashed on the WWE roster. Ever since Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, The Viper has been working with a completely different attitude and returned to his gimmick of The Legend Killer. While Edge was injured during their 'greatest wrestling match ever' at WWE Backlash, Christian and The Big Show have also fallen victim to Randy Orton, who has now turned his attention towards a bigger a prize for WWE SummerSlam — Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Ric Flair has apparently made his desire known to WWE to work with Randy Orton, but WWE has not really given him an answer.

"The thing with Orton is it’s a real life story. His dad and I have been friends since the '70s. We probably started around the same time. I watched Randy grow up. I was there the day he came up with Dave [Bautista] in Evolution. I don’t know if I would have that same impact on a lot of people. I certainly would love the opportunity, but I think it would have to be one of those scenarios. I’m trying to get me to manage Randy against [Drew] McIntyre [at SummerSlam]. I don’t know. I haven't heard back, but it’s not because I’m not trying."