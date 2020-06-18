Ric Flair reveals if AJ Styles is the closest to Shawn Michaels in the business right now

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is a former 2-time World Champion in WWE

HBK

Shawn Michaels is quite possibly the greatest in-ring performer of all time. However, if there is one Superstar who can come close to Michaels' in-ring ability, that is The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

While speaking to Metro, Ric Flair talked about how AJ Styles is the closest to Shawn Michaels in today's day and age. The Hall of Famer goes on to reveal why he thinks AJ Styles and The Undertaker faced each other at WrestleMania 36. Flair also says that he hopes there will be a rematch between the two and that he would certainly not miss it.

[Styles is] the closest guy to Shawn [Michaels] in our business right now, and it’ll be everything and more because AJ gets it. He wouldn’t be out there trying to have a wrestling match, he’d be out there to enhance this phenomenal character that’s a once in a lifetime entity in this business. I hope to have the rematch because that’s the match. That to me – I wouldn’t miss it and I don’t think anyone else would. I just feel like it’s not done yet.

Shawn Michaels had retired at WrestleMania 26 with his final match being against The Undertaker. Some reports had also revealed that one of the reasons why The Undertaker wanted to face AJ Styles was because he reminded him of The HeartBrak Kid himself.

AJ Styles vs The Undertaker

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which was a cinematic match first of its kind. Even though The Undertaker was victorious in the match, fans and critics lauded the former WWE Champion AJ Styles for his effort.

When Shawn Michaels retired for a one-off match against The Undertaker and Kane while teaming with Triple H in Saudi Arabia, many fans believed that they might get to witness Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania. However, Shawn Michaels made it clear that he will not be returning full-time.

