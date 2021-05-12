Ric Flair shares whether he felt uncomfortable during the Lacey Evans storyline and how Charlotte Flair reacted to it

Ric Flair was recently engaged in a storyline with his daughter Charlotte Flair and her former on-screen rival, Lacey Evans. The plot of the storyline certainly got the WWE Universe talking, and it received its fair share of criticism from the fans.

Though Ric Flair himself wasn't uncomfortable with the recent storyline, the WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that his daughter, Charlotte definitely didn't like it.

During his interview with ESPN MMA's Ariel Helwani, Ric Flair also mentioned that throughout the entirety of his career, the WWE Hall of Famer has pretty much agreed to everything. Flair also added how nobody in the industry has gone through what he has experienced:

"In this instance, I didn't [have a problem with it]," said Flair. "The one thing I've learned is you're not gonna win a war when someone got their mind made up and she most definitely didn't like it. But you know, the one thing I can say about me is, I always said yes. Because I didn't wanna be that guy that was always going, 'Oh god, that isn't perfect for me.'"

" I don't know if you've followed my career, but I've been buried in the desert by Russo," Flair continued. "I've had my head shaved. I mean, if you look at the other top guys that are in the industry, whether it's Shawn or Hunter or Undertaker or Bret Hart, whatever, nobody has gone through all this. I've done everything."

Either way, the storyline reached an abrupt conclusion when Evans announced her pregnancy.

Ric Flair has been making cameo appearances in WWE since retiring from in-ring competition

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair and Lacey Evans in WWE

Ric Flair has been involved in multiple storylines in WWE in recent years. Flair was a huge part of the 2019 feud between Batista and Triple H. The WWE Hall of Famer also regularly appeared alongside Randy Orton last year.

Flair wrestled his last match in WWE in 2009. This unsanctioned bout against Randy Orton allowed "The Nature Boy" to technically come out of retirement, as it took place the night after WrestleMania 24. There, Flair lost to Shawn Michaels in his memorable farewell match.

"When I'm in the ring, I'm not trying to be Ric Flair's daughter... I'm trying to be CHARLOTTE FLAIR!" - @MsCharlotteWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tvgStZhD7h — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2021

Flair hasn't appeared in recent weeks, as Charlotte remains focused on her own career as a singles star in her own right. Fans will have to wait and see what happens "The Nature Boy" shows on WWE programming.