Ric Flair on how he got through his final WWE match against Shawn Michaels despite being preoccupied

Ric Flair has detailed and opened up on his farewell WWE match against Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 24. Flair has said that the only reason why his match against Michaels was so good was because of the latter.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Ric Flair spoke on his farewell WWE match against Michaels and how he was preoccupied heading into the match.

Flair claimed that heading into that WrestleMania, all he kept thinking was if he could make it and not how he could make the match better:

"What was great was only because of Shawn. You know, I was there physically but when you're so preoccupied and think about this, you imagine when you're going into a situation, make an appearance or work or fight. And you're preoccupied with not being able to do it, how could you possibly succeed? And all I've been at WrestleMania that whole night, wrestling Shawn, almost 30 minutes. I kept thinking, 'Can you make it?' I wasn't thinking how do I make the match better," Flair stated.

Ric Flair added that he was in a position where everybody regarded him as the ring general but didn't exactly know where he was inside the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer added that for the entire night of WrestleMania 24, he kept telling himself to listen to Shawn Michaels. The pair eventually pulled through with an incredible match:

"I was what we call a ring general. I knew where I was and I never knew but less than by a foot where I was in a ring. I knew what to do to get the crowd going, I knew what to do to make them mad, I knew how to make them laugh. And that whole night, I just went saying 'You can get through this. Just listen to Shawn, just listen to Shawn.' And we go through it," Flair explained.

Ric Flair has been making cameo appearances since his in-ring retirement

Ric Flair has been making cameo appearances in WWE and has accompanied his daughter Charlotte Flair. The Hall of Famer was recently also involved in a storyline with Charlotte and Lacey Evans.