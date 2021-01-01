Ric Flair reveals the greatest moment of his wrestling career

According to Ric Flair, the greatest moment in his wrestling career was when he faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Despite the numerous championships and accolades, he has earned throughout his career, The Nature Boy believes his retirement match against The Heartbreak Kid was his best moment by far.

The Nature Boy has been making sporadic appearances in WWE and was one of the major characters in the recent feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

The Nature Boy opened up about his final match in WWE on Kevin Hart's series, Cold as Balls on YouTube. He responded to a question from Hart, about what his favorite moment in wrestling is, and Ric Flair recalled when he wrestled against Shawn Michaels at the age of 59.

"You know I get asked that a lot, and there has been so many, but it would be the match with Shawn. It was great, at 59 years old." said Ric Flair.

Season Finale of #ColdasBallsS4 and probably the best opening ever in any episode of anything! @RicFlairNatrBoy and @KevinHart4Real master the strut and may make feathers come back in 2021. #PoweredByOldSpice



Full Episode - https://t.co/g7Aop1ASEu pic.twitter.com/ReaaNWmMsC — LOL Network (@LOLNetwork) December 30, 2020

This would mark Ric Flair's final match in WWE, as his career was on the line during the bout at WrestleMania 24. The Nature Boy delivered an incredible performance in one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

Ric Flair on his in-ring persona

Ric Flair was the epitome of charisma in wrestling

Kevin Hart posed an interesting question to Ric Flair on the season finale of Cold as Balls, asking him about his persona whether he always had the 'ability to capture a room'.

The WWE Hall Of Famer would respond by speaking about his childhood, and how he struggled at boarding school. One day, when he got into trouble in school, Flair decided to start "Nat-ching."

"Yeah, I had that probably when I was about 14 or 15. I got in touble in bording school at 15 and I just started Nat-ching." said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair expanded on what was meant by the word "Nat-ching", with help from Kevin Hart. He stated that "Nat-ching" refers to three things - Overextending your limits, having fun and living your life to the fullest without an expense attached to it.