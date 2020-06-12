Ric Flair reveals why he was nervous before facing The Undertaker

The Undertaker had no opponent scheduled for the night when he faced Ric Flair.

Ric Flair recalled being extremely nervous before his WrestleMania X8 match.

Ric Flair was not sure if he could deliver that night

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recalled his WrestleMania X8 match against The Undertaker in a recent interview with Metro UK and revealed that he was extremely nervous. He went on to say that at the time when anyone would have been excited to face Undertaker at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All', he was 'horrified'.

Back in 2001, Ric Flair made his return to WWE and shortly after that; he was set to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania that was being held at the SkyDome in Toronto. Revisiting that, moment, Ric Flair said that he wrestling wasn't always his intention when he agreed to go back to work.

Discussing the entire incident in detail, Flair went said,

"When I agreed to come back to work it was never to wrestle. I just look back and say, 'God if I could have just gone into the ring and felt like I did when I walked out, so much better it could've been.' I was so nervous wrestling Taker - when anybody in the world would be so excited to walk down that ramp and I was horrified."

He continued, "Once we got going - and he knew, I told him, it's hard to tell somebody, 'I'm struggling.' Well, Ric Flair's got a problem, guys. I've always been so comfortable with him, I had no problem telling him. And he got it."

Sometimes You Just Have To Dive Right In! WOOOOO! #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/IUfPOMvgcS — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 11, 2020

The Undertaker on facing Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8

As revealed in the third episode of WWE's documentary 'The Last Ride' that narrates the story of The Undertaker and his redemption in the recent past, the Deadman revealed that he didn't have any opponent for 'Mania back in 2007.

Advertisement

Hence, he was given a choice by Vince McMahon between facing an upcoming and facing Ric Flair. The Undertaker went with the second option, and the two Superstars did well in their 20-minute long encounter during the match.

"I remember it was WrestleMania in Toronto. I didn't have an opponent. Vince [McMahon] came to me and asked, 'Would you like to work with this guy, who is up and coming, or would you like to work with Flair?' I said, 'I wanna work with Flair!'"

The Undertaker then went on to name Ric Flair as one of the greatest opponents that he has faced inside the ring alongside Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Batista.