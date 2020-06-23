Ric Flair reveals how Randy Orton is better than Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair talks about how Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are similar

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Champions in the company

Flair/Orton

Ric Flair recently spoke to WrestlingInc and spoke about Randy Orton in particular. Flair talked about how Orton has grown as a competitor and how proud he is of Orton's evolution.

16-time World Champion Ric Flair talked about how Randy Orton is so good without even thinking. He also says that his former stablemate in Evolution is in his prime right now and 40 is the age when even Flair had himself peaked.

Well, I told Randy the other day. I said, 'Randy, the matches I had that everybody likes so well, even though we had millions of them, were when I turned 40. I was 40 years old when Steamboat was 35. The trilogy, right?' Randy just turned 40. I said, 'You're just turning 40 and you're at the peak, you know.

Speaking of Randy Orton, Ric Flair stated how The Viper was always a natural when it comes to WWE. He says that the former WWE Champion has so much experience under his belt that he doesn't have to even think about it.

He then compares Orton to his daughter Charlotte Flair, saying that Orton is just like Charlotte in terms of their quick ability to learn and perform in-ring. Although he does give the edge to Randy Orton, saying that he can do it in a shorter sequence of time.

Comparing Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

Randy has always been this good, but I think he is into it right now. He's very, very, very involved with his family to that age that he's wrestled so many people and been in the ring so much that he can call on everything he has seen and experienced and it's right there. He doesn't have to think about it. He's just that plain good right now. It's like Charlotte but in a shorter sequence of time.

Both Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair are children of legendary WWE Superstars and had wrestling in their family. Both these Superstars have been quick learners and almost immediately rose to the top after joining WWE.

Charlotte Flair has taken some time off and will likely not be returning till SummerSlam at least.