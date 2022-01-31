"'F*** off. You’re talking about my friend'" - Ric Flair reveals how he was responsible for a brutal backstage fight between two WWE legends

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about the major fight between Arn Anderson and Sid Vicious. The infamous 'scissors' incident happened after Vicious bad-mouthed Ric Flair. It wasn't acceptable for Arn Anderson to pick a heated argument with the former champion.

However, the argument wasn't just verbal, and the two men eventually got involved in a brutal physical altercation involving hotel chairs and scissors. Flair believes Sid Vicious' dislike for him was responsible for the fight.

Speaking on his podcast, Flair said Anderson stood up for him after Vicious said some nasty things about The Nature Boy. Flair said Sycho Sid never liked him and thought he was too old to be in the business:

“He thought I was too old to be in the business. At that time, I think the whole incident in Europe (Sid-Arn Anderson scissor fight) stemmed from the fact Sid said something. I was sleeping. Sid said something and Arn said, ‘Fu*k off. You’re talking about my friend’, and it went from there."

Ric Flair on his friendship with Arn Anderson

Ric Flair and Arn Anderson had been stablemates for a long time as part of The Four Horsemen. The two were not just on-screen friends but also close in real life.

The former WWE Champion said it was because of their friendship that Anderson stood up to Sid, leading to a fight:

“I didn’t see it. People woke me up. The incident went down. It was a horrible situation, but I think the reason it happened was because Arn stood up for me.”

The incident took place in Blackburn, England, on October 27, 1993. It was Sid Vicious who started the physical fight by attacking Anderson with a chair. The fight got out of control, and other weapons like scissors got involved.

