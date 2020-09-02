Ric Flair reveals why he won't be returning to WWE TV for the foreseeable future

Ric Flair recently appeared on WWE television alongside Randy Orton on RAW. However, Flair ended up being written off WWE television in the build-up to SummerSlam after Randy Orton turned on him.

This was done keeping in mind the risk to Ric Flair's health amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Orton was unhappy that Flair had accepted a match against Kevin Owens on The Viper's behalf and hit Flair with a low blow.

Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on the WrestlingInc Daily podcast and spoke about SummerSlam, in addition to a number of other topics. During the discussion, Flair said that even though he wants to come back to WWE, he doesn't think he will be back anytime soon and revealed why he thinks WWE won't allow him to be back:

"Well, God only knows. I want to come back, but to be honest with you, I haven't been told I have in so many words, I think they worry about my health issue. Even though, I have fallen down. I went skiing. I've done all of that just to show them that I could do all this. I think the bigger issue with my heart was I had that blood clot. I'm off blood thinners. How I'm still alive, we'll have to figure this out." (H/T: WINC)

Ric Flair's thoughts on the WWE Thunderdome

Later on in the interview with WrestlingINC, Ric Flair praised Vince McMahon and others in WWE creative for the WWE ThunderDome. Flair is clearly a big fan of the ThunderDome concept and had nothing but praise for it:

"Last night, as promised, the whole thing with the ThunderDome I mean it was like working in front of a live crowd. It was tremendous, and I mean you watch. Everybody in the next couple weeks are gonna be like, 'man.' I mean you're watching the NBA game, nothing going on. You turn on SummerSlam, everything going on. That's all him and Kevin Dunn and whatever creative people have input." (H/T: WINC)

Randy Orton recently faced Keith Lee at the WWE Payback pay-per-view after losing to Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam.