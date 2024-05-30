Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid wrestlers of all time, given that he was at the top of WCW for the longest time, and after making the jump, WWE also offered him quite a lucrative contract. However, The Nature Boy wasn't the only one making the big bucks in the 80s.

Flair recently revealed that Stan Hansen and Bruiser Brody were being paid $25000 per week while working in Japan during the 80s. Brody and Hansen worked as a tag team in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where they were booked as dominant top stars. Flair had the honor of going to Japan but still wasn't paid as much as the two.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair shared his thoughts on working in Japan with the likes of Bruiser Brody and Stan Hansen.

Trending

"If you think about it, Stan [Hansen] and Frank [Bruiser Brody] were making 25 grand a week back in the 80s, guys. I was the world champion, but when I went there for a week, I made 12 grand. I didn't go but once every eight weeks. They went over there 30 weeks a year. Do the math. They didn't get in the ring to hurt somebody. They're just working to sell a lot for you," Ric Flair said. [9:37-10:24]

Ric Flair on working with Bruiser Brody

The Nature Boy talked about learning from veterans during his time in Japan and claimed that he always paid attention to what they said and would take away a lot from sharing the squared circle with them. Brody had built the reputation of hurting people when he stepped into the ring with them, but according to Ric Flair, his experience was different.

"A lot of guys didn't like working with Frank. For me, it was great! It was a job. Especially when I'm wrestling him on Japanese TV, because that's where he made his living. He always treated me fairly. He didn't mind me smacking him. He never once hurt me. You couldn't have told me that when I was walking through the Budokan, I thought I was gonna get killed!" Ric Flair added. [7:58-8:26]

Bruiser Brody was a three-time NWA International Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the Legacy inductees.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback