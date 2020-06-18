Ric Flair reveals if he thinks The Undertaker will have another match

The Undertaker was last seen in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker

The Nature Boy Ric Flair spoke to Metro and discussed a variety of topics in relation to The Undertaker. Ric Flair has had an iconic career of his own and even faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 18. The 16-time World Champion weighed in on the chances of The Undertaker having another match.

The Undertaker was last seen at WrestleMania 36 where he successfully defeated AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard match. With WWE Network airing the 'Last Ride' documentary chronicling The Undertaker's dilemma of whether to retire or not, more and more fans are interested in knowing if The Deadman will ever return to the ring.

Ric Flair on if he believes The Undertaker will retire

The Nature Boy says that he doesn't think The Undertaker is ready to retire right now and that he will likely return for another match.

Whatever he elects to do – and I feel like he’s gonna wrestle again, I have no idea, I haven’t asked him. But I think he’s gonna want to go out one more time and tear it down. This year, prior to the health issues and the COVID – when I saw he was gonna wrestle AJ I was like, ‘Man that is the guy!

Ric Flair further goes on to say that personally he would like to see The Undertaker have one more match.

He can make that decision but personally I’d like to see it. ‘If he feels comfortable enough to do it, and he and Michelle decide that’s what they want to do I know I’d like to see it. That remains to be seen.

In the 'Last Ride' documentary we saw The Undertaker say that he is ready to give up in-ring matches many times, only to return for one more match. Many (including The Undertaker) believed that his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania would be his last.

However, it was the poor performance on his part at WrestleMania 33 that brought The Undertaker back to in-ring action in an attempt to redeem himself.

