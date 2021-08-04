"We just didn't see eye to eye" - Ric Flair reveals the truth behind his WWE release

WWE legend Ric Flair has opened up about his WWE release and has revealed the truth behind it. Flair has stated that he and WWE didn't see "eye-to-eye" on certain business opportunities.

Ric Flair, in an interview with PEOPLE following his release, dismissed reports about him being unhappy at storylines that Charlotte Flair was in. He categorically stated that he has no animosity with WWE and is not angry with them.

"We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release. There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms. It happens sometimes in business; you just don't see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am? They literally made me who I am. Some of my best friends in the world work at the company. How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated women's wrestler in history?" said Ric Flair about his WWE release.

Flair revealed that he had asked for his release from WWE, which was granted to him on August 3, 2021. Reports had suggested that Flair was unhappy at how Charlotte was booked and told Vince McMahon about it.

Ric Flair's latest run with WWE

Ric Flair returned to WWE in 2012, after featuring in various independent promotions. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer ended his in-ring career in TNA.

Flair has featured in various storylines in WWE since 2012, including some with his daughter Charlotte, Randy Orton, as well as the storyline between Batista and Triple H.

He was in a storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte earlier this year, which he wasn't happy about being involved in. Flair had just signed a new Legends contract with WWE last year.

