Ric Flair reveals what Vince McMahon told him about his eventual retirement

Vince McMahon told him to "bow out gracefully and end this".

The phone call led to an epic match at WrestleMania.

The latest edition of WWE 24 looks back at the legendary career of WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. The special focuses on the road to WrestleMania 24, which saw Flair losing to Shawn Michaels and retiring from pro-wrestling as per the stipulation. At one point during the special, Flair opened up on what led to his classic WrestleMania encounter with Michaels and revealed that it was Vince McMahon who called him and told him that it was time to retire.

Vince phoned Ric and told him that even though he wants to keep wrestling for as long as he can, he needs to bow out gracefully. Thus, WWE decided to put Flair into the Hall of Fame and have him wrestle his final match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24.

Vince McMahon's call led to an iconic WrestleMania moment

In the storyline, Mr. McMahon put Flair in a dire situation, where the next match he lost would be his final one. Flair kept winning matches one after the other and finally asked Michaels to be his opponent at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania, Michaels uttered those iconic words, "I'm sorry, I love you", and hit a Superkick to Flair's head to pick up the win. The Nature Boy was given a grand retirement ceremony the next night on WWE RAW.