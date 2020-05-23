Ric Flair reveals why WWE contract re-signing was delayed

'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair

Ric Flair took to Twitter to confirm that he has finally signed his new contract with WWE. After his previous contract expired towards the end of 2019, it took some time for Ric Flair to sign the dotted line.

The delay sent the rumor mills into a frenzy, with a lot of speculation surrounding the delay. There were even rumors of Ric Flair heading to AEW, but that never materialized.

Ric Flair explains why there was a delay in re-signing

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Ric Flair clarified that the delay was caused to the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of which the re-signing was put on hold as WWE had to figure other things out. The Nature Boy added that there was never any doubt in his mind about not signing the new contract.

"I re-signed last week. I've never gone without getting paid and there's never been a doubt in my mind," Flair told Wrestling Inc. about potentially not re-signing with WWE. "You're the first person I've talked to about it except for family."

"I just think the coronavirus slowed down the actual, official signing. Everybody went to work on figuring out on their end what to do as it's a lot to deal with especially in wrestling as it's not a seasonal sport and is year-round. Just figuring your way around that has been an act of genius in itself."

During the course of the interview, Ric Flair revealed that due to the bond he shared with WWE, Tony Khan never bothered asking The Nature Boy to sign with AEW.