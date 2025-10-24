Ric Flair reveals that WWE legend wanted to him make a dangerous career move that was turned down by Hulk Hogan

A WWE legend wanted Ric Flair to make a dangerous career move. This idea was even turned down by Hulk Hogan.

While several other industries have a union to protect the workers and ensure fair treatment of labourers, professional wrestling doesn't have one due to the very nature of the business being that it is scripted. The guys at the top of the industry make substantially more money than the mid-carders and lower-carders, and for a company like WWE, there are other factors like merchandise sales and royalties that determine how much a talent makes. There were still attempts made to form a labour union in the 1980s by Jesse Ventura. However, Hulk Hogan went to Vince McMahon, who shut down the whole idea. Since then, nobody has attempted to form a union.

During an appearance on Games with Names, Ric Flair revealed that Jesse Ventura asked him repeatedly to form a union, but it wasn't something he was interested in at the time. Even Hulk Hogan turned down the idea of a union.

"How do we not have a union? A multi-billion dollar company, no union. Yeah, nobody wants to do it because they'll just move on without you. They wanted me and Hogan to do it, then Hulk called me and said, 'I said I'm not jumping out there because they'll just replace me.'.......I don't know. I just didn't want to be in....Jesse Ventura drove me crazy, but come on, come on. I know Jesse. What he said. So I give up the NWA World Championship walk out there, they'll just put the belt on DiBiase or back to Harley or somebody who knows. I don't know, it just wasn't something I wanted to explore, but I certainly was asked to do a lot."

Ric Flair claimed that WWE tried to take advantage of him

In 2017, Ric Flair suffered a kidney failure and congestive heart failure and was put on life support for some time. Luckily, he was able to survive and fully recover. But he discovered what had happened when he was battling for his life.

During the same interview, Ric Flair claimed that while he was battling for his life, WWE sent him letters trying to get the rights to his name.

“Because I sued them. Well, because when I was dying, I was on life support for 14 days, everybody cashed in. My agent stole 150 grand, because if I was dead, then it would all go to court, whatever my will was at that time. Estate planning is very important, by the way. But everybody cashed in because they thought I was going to die. And then when I lived, I find out what was going on. I read the letters, WWE was writing me letters, wanting me to sign them while I was assigning my intellectual property back to them. So I didn’t sue them, I just said, ‘I’m going public with this. Give me my sh*t back.'" Ric Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if the next generation of wrestlers will be successful in forming a union.

