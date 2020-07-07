Ric Flair reveals what WWE has planned for NXT

Ric Flair shares why he hasn't been watching AEW Dynamite.

Ric Flair will be glued to WWE NXT for days to come.

Ric Flair in the WWE

Ric Flair is a name that needs no introduction. He has had an illustrious career in Pro-Wrestling, performing in major promotions across the globe. Ric Flair is a sixteen-time World Champion in the WWE and is considered one of the greatest of all time. Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, isn't far behind when it comes to collecting Championships. After beating Rhea Ripley in April for the NXT Women's Championship, Flair began her twelfth reign as Champion in the WWE.

Ric Flair shares WWE's plan for NXT

Ric Flair was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. During the show, the sixteen-time World Champion spoke about AEW, Cody's thoughts of reincarnation the Four Horsemen, and whether The Nature Boy watches AEW.

Ric Flair shared that he has not been able to catch the weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite but has been tuning in to WWE NXT instead. When he was asked the reason for not watching AEW, he admitted that his daughter's involvement in NXT played a huge role in tilting him towards the Black and Gold Brand. Ric Flair also let out what WWE is planning for NXT while answering the question.

"I gotta stay true to the brand, you know what I mean? When Charlotte was there, I was really watching it hard. But, this is what I read, they might be having more SmackDown and Raw people appear there so now I'll be watching it even more. That's so I can keep up with it so if someone asks me a question, I've got the go-to answer [laughs]." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Ric Flair has been making appearances every week in the past few weeks on WWE RAW. He injected himself in the feud between Randy Orton and Edge when he low blowed Christian before Orton hit him with a Punt Kick. Now, Ric Flair seems to be on Orton's side as the Legend Killer looks to go one on one with The Big Show soon.

While Ric Flair has been making appearances on WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair was written off TV a few weeks back.