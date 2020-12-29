Ric Flair reveals which WWE Superstar exemplifies the word 'Legend'

Ric Flair recently spoke about one of his close friends and how he is a "legend" in WWE. In a recent interview, Ric Flair gave his opinion on Triple H. Flair spoke about what a hard worker The Game is and believes he exemplifies the word "legend" more than anyone else in the WWE.

Congratulations To @TripleH On 25 Years! One Of The Greatest Performers, One Of The Greatest Teachers, My Mentor, And Friend For Life! @WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wTgxvJ5ZwC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 24, 2020

Ric Flair believes that Triple H's knowledge of the wrestling business, coupled with the amazing career he has had in the WWE is what makes him the perfect example of a 'legend'. Here's what Ric Flair said in his interview with WWE UK.

"He exemplifies 'Legend' more than anybody because he is not only a great performer, he has studied the business, he is a historian. He probably knows more about the business than I do and I've been in it 30 years longer than he has." H/T Inside The Ropes

Flair also touched upon the topic of a possible retirement match for The Game. The Nature Boy believes that Triple H will have a brilliant send off down the road, and that he deserves every bit of recognition he will get for his contributions to the pro wrestling business. Although he does doubt if the Cerebral Assassin will even choose to retire in the future.

"I'm actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it." H/T Inside The Ropes

Ric Flair will be a part of RAW Legends Night

WWE recently confirmed that the first episode of RAW in 2021 will be a Legends Night. They have also confirmed some of the names who will be attending, and one name is Ric Flair. The two-time Hall Of Famer will be joined along with other legends including Hulk Hogan, Carlito, Torrie Wilson and many more.

Who are you hoping makes an appearance? ANYTHING could happen 🔥🔥🔥#RAWLegendsNight. 4th January. @BTSport pic.twitter.com/VsI0e4MB2c — WWE UK (@WWEUK) December 27, 2020

Perhaps we will see Ric Flair be joined by Triple H on his RAW Legends Night appearance, that will take place on January 4, 2021, the first RAW show of the new year.