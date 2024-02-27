Ric Flair, Ricky Morton, and Tommy Dreamer make heartbreaking posts confirming Ole Anderson has died

Ric Flair, Tommy Dreamer, and Ricky Morton seem to have confirmed that wrestling legend Ole Anderson has died. The legend was 81 years old.

Anderson had an incredibly significant career as one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and JJ Dillon. Throughout his career, he held NWA titles across several promotions, wrestling between 1967 and 1990. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ric Flair posted about him on his X handle.

"I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!"

Ricky Morton also posted on Instagram, while Tommy Dreamer made a post about the legend on social media as well.

Dreamer commented on how great a heel or a babyface Anderson was while sharing his wishes on social media.

