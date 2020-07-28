Ric Flair had to rush his wife to the hospital; shares a health update

A month back, Ric Flair made his return to the WWE. He sided with Randy Orton when Christian returned to the ring to avenge Edge's loss at WWE Backlash. Even though Christian wasn't medically cleared to compete, he agreed to face The Legend Killer in an Unsanctioned Match.

Before the match began, Ric Flair low blowed Christian setting him up for Randy Orton's Punt Kick. Since then, The Nature Boy has been aiding Randy Orton against his victims.

When Randy Orton began feuding with The Big Show, Ric Flair was the one building the feud by taking shots at the giant and talking up The Viper. But a few weeks ago, Ric Flair was written off WWE TV.

Ric Flair's absence from WWE came the same week his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. He had confirmed that while his wife had tested positive for COVID-19, he didn't and that he hadn't contracted the virus.

Many WWE fans were concerned about the company bringing back The Nature Boy to WWE RAW tapings during the pandemic. Even though WWE confirmed many COVID-19 positive cases, Ric Flair continued making appearances. When he was asked why he did so, Flair advocated WWE's safety measures and said that it was safer going to a WWE taping than going to a supermarket.

Ric Flair's update on his wife's condition

Ric Flair was a guest on Booket T's Reality of Wrestling show. On the show, the sixteen-time World Champion spoke about his wife's battle with COVID-19.

“She’s doing great, much better. Not 100% but she’s doing much better,” Flair said of Barlow’s condition. “It’s been over 3 weeks now but it was a nightmare. All of a sudden, it just came on her, and then, of course, you backtrack and figure out where it came from. She was real sick. I had to take her to the hospital twice. For I.V once and then just to make sure she was okay. You never know and of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours. You can’t be careful enough.”