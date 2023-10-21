Ric Flair's epic reaction to Charlotte Flair losing in the SmackDown main event

It wasn't a good night in the office for Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, but that didn't stop Ric Flair from being full of praise - not just for her but everybody involved. The 16-time World Champion gave his thoughts on an incredible main event of SmackDown.

The headliner for SmackDown this week featured WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Charlotte Flair - a match ordered by the new General Manager, Nick Aldis. Charlotte ultimately fell short in the end, thanks to interference from Damage CTRL, costing her another world title, and keeping her away from her Ric's record.

Her father Ric Flair, meanwhile, congratulated the entire WWE women's division, and said that they made the boys look lame:

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Ric Flair has been saying for many years now that he considers Charlotte to be a far superior athlete than he ever was, and this was just a few years into her career in 2016.

Charlotte, meanwhile, quickly went on to become the most decorated woman in WWE history, with many believing that she will eventually surpass her father's 16 world title reigns.

Bianca Belair returned to save Charlotte Flair

Charlotte was at a major disadvantage from the get-go, thanks to the numbers game presented by Damage CTRL. As usual, that had a big role in IYO SKY retaining the title, and it didn't stop when the referee hit the three count.

Expand Tweet

Instead, Damage CTRL decided to launch a post-match assault, only for Bianca Belair to make her return. She had taken a brief hiatus from WWE, which was much needed considering that she had been the centerpiece of both the RAW and SmackDown women's division for a good part of two years.

It will be interesting to see how things play out heading into Crown Jewel 2023.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches