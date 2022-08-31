Ric Flair says former WWE Champion never got over his wife after they split

As per Ric Flair, Randy Savage never got over Miss Elizabeth after the couple's divorce in 1992.

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were the most popular pro-wrestling couple in the mid-to-late 1980s. The two stars got married in real life in 1984 and called it quits in the early 90s. For the better part of their WWE run, they were the most beloved duo in all of pro wrestling.

On the latest edition of To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up on Savage and Elizabeth's split. Flair said that Savage never got over Elizabeth.

"I don't think Randy ever, ever, ever, until the day died, got over Liz. He had remarried obviously and I understand he was very happy prior to the car wreck and the heart attack and all that, but I don't think while I knew Randy, and while we were in the business, he ever got over Liz. That's a very fair take on my part because I worked with him before, during, and after," said Flair.

Flair also talked about how tough it must have been for Savage to see Elizabeth with someone else at work, every single day.

"I just think he loved her so much. I really felt bad for him on a personal note when she came back to WCW. She married a lawyer for a while in Fort Lauderdale, and like so many of us that have been on the road, just got tired of that life. Then she showed up with Lex and I can't imagine how hard that was for Randy to go to work every day. I mean, think about it, the love of your life and you gotta look at her every day with somebody else," Flair added. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Ric Flair, Randy Savage, and Elizabeth were involved in a heated angle in the early 90s

On the road to WrestleMania VIII in 1992, Ric Flair and Randy Savage kicked off a feud over the WWE title.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse as Flair dragged Miss Elizabeth into the mix and claimed that he dated her before Savage met her. At WrestleMania, Savage defeated Flair to win the WWE title.

Elizabeth tragically passed away at the age of 42, on May 1, 2003. Savage passed away eight years later on May 20, 2011, due to a sudden heart attack. He received a posthumous WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015.

