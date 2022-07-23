Ric Flair says Vince McMahon did one thing to him that no other promoter could

Ric Flair has worked with a fair share of promoters over the decades. He faced various disputes in his prime with Jim Crockett Promotions and others.

Relatively speaking, his time with Vince McMahon was a lot more peaceful. He paid tribute to the now-retired WWE legend and revealed what the former CEO did that no other promoter would do.

Vince McMahon recently announced that he would retire from his WWE role full-time. While Stephanie McMahon took his CEO and Chairman position on an interim basis, he held his position as the head of creative. He has now left that role as well, with Bruce Prichard replacing him.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of tributes to the man considered the most crucial figure in wrestling history.

Ric Flair is one such man who has crossed paths with him, having two full-time tenures with the company - one from 1991 to 1993, and the other from 2001 to 2008. From 2012 to 2021, The Nature Boy made non-wrestling appearances as well.

The first-ever two-time Hall of Famer paid tribute to Vince McMahon, stating that he was the only promoter to treat him like a man:

"@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act," wrote Flair.

Seeing Flair's message, it's safe to say that out of all the promoters he has worked with, Vince McMahon has been the most impactful.

Ric Flair is set to wrestle his final match one night after SummerSlam

Ric Flair had been teasing his final opponent for a while now. It was recently revealed that he would be teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy The Big Reveal: The Official Poster Of My Last Match. Don’t Miss Out, Limited Amount Available Right Now at StarrcastMerch.com The Big Reveal: The Official Poster Of My Last Match. Don’t Miss Out, Limited Amount Available Right Now at StarrcastMerch.com https://t.co/iGR3HXzFWG

While fans haven't been overly welcoming about Flair having a retirement match at 73, it will happen regardless. The bout is set to take place the night after SummerSlam 2022, where Jeff Jarrett will be a special guest referee in the Undisputed Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Will you be tuning into Ric Flair's retirement match? What are your thoughts on his message toward McMahon? Sound off in the comments below.

