"The Entire World Will Find Out" - Ric Flair seemingly challenges a WWE Superstar for his last match

Ric Flair has seemingly teased the idea of challenging a WWE Superstar for his last match.

He is set to step inside the ring for one last time on July 31. In one of his recent tweets, The Nature Boy used the 'WWE RAW' hashtag, leading to speculation that his opponent could be a star from the red brand.

Taking to social media, the Hall of Famer wrote the following:

On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch

Flair's last match will take place at Starrcast V at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

So far, several major names have been confirmed to compete at the show, including talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and Major League Wrestling.

The reigning IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander, will also be defending his title on the card against Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace, will put her title on the line in a Triple Threat Match.

Fans have suggested a few names who could face Ric Flair in his last match

In response to Ric Flair's tweet, fans have suggested a few legendary names who could share the ring with The Nature Boy in his last match.

According to the Twitter audience, Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who recently made his return to WWE, could be Flair's opponent.

Meanwhile, others have thrown Randy Orton's name into the mix. The Viper is Flair's former Evolution stablemate and the two worked together closely in WWE.

basedSavage @residentsavage @RicFlairNatrBoy @WrestlePurists Got a feeling its gonna be Jeff Jarrett @RicFlairNatrBoy @WrestlePurists Got a feeling its gonna be Jeff Jarrett

Drewski Jr. @Drewskiiiii18 @residentsavage @RicFlairNatrBoy @WrestlePurists Never thought of that. Build Jeff up the night before as special ref, if right, smart from all parties. @residentsavage @RicFlairNatrBoy @WrestlePurists Never thought of that. Build Jeff up the night before as special ref, if right, smart from all parties.

Since being let go by WWE in 2021, Flair has appeared in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide where he accompanied Andrade El Idolo for his match against Kenny Omega.

The multi-time world champion also made an appearance for the NWA last year where he would thank both NWA and WWE for several important moments in his career.

