'Naitch Don’t Play' - Ric Flair seen taking bumps at 73 in new video

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was seen taking bumps in a recent video posted to his Twitter handle.

Flair is 73 years old and has not wrestled a match since 2011. He last appeared in in-ring action on an episode of TNA Impact (now known as IMPACT Wrestling) in a losing effort against long-time rival Sting. The Nature Boy's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 24, where he lost to Shawn Michaels.

In a video posted to Twitter, the 16-time world champion proved that he can still go in the ring as he rolled around and bumped with AEW star Jay Lethal.

In the video, the pair can be seen doing some mat exchanges and holds, with Flair strikingly taking a bodyslam from the much younger Lethal.

The clip ends with the two men 'woo-ing' and doing the iconic Flair strut. In the tweet, the Hall of Famer said that someone asked him if he could still go in the ring and that 'Naitch don't play.'

"Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said 'Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!' WOOOOO!" Flair wrote.

You can check out the video below:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay https://t.co/o6zIUNrbOx

What has Ric Flair been up to since leaving WWE?

Ric Flair's last storyline in WWE came in 2021 when he was in the corner of Lacey Evans during her feud with Charlotte Flair. The storyline was, however, scrapped when Evans was written off TV due to pregnancy.

Flair has remained unsigned by any major promotion since being released by the company.

The 16-time world champion has made a couple of appearances during his time away from WWE. He first appeared for AAA, walking out with his son-in-law Andrade for a match against Kenny Omega. He was also present at NWA 73 to show his gratitude to the wrestling industry.

