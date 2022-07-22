"I didn't even know you worked there" - Ric Flair sends brutal tweet to final match opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has sent out a brutal tweet to Jeff Jarrett ahead of the former's last-ever match.

Flair was announced to return to the ring for one last time after footage of him running the ropes and sparring with other wrestlers went viral. It was then announced that Flair would compete in Nashville, headlining an arena-sized show for his last in-ring endeavor on July 31.

Much speculation was made about who Flair's opponent would be until it was revealed in a promotional video that Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal would take on The Nature Boy. Flair's partner for the match will be his real-life son-in-law and current AEW star, Andrade.

The participants seem to be going all-out in their promotion of the match, trying to build as much hype and realism around it as possible. Ric Flair has already been busted open by his opponents in a promotional video, and several personal comments have been exchanged.

Flair even took to Twitter to ridicule Jarrett, claiming he didn't even know Double-J worked for TNA when the former signed for the promotion.

"Actually Just 4 Wives & You Were Nowhere To Be Found On Set Because You Were On Kurt Angle’s Watch. Hulk Hogan Called Me To Work & I Didn’t Even Know You Worked There Because I Had Never Heard Of TNA. @RealJeffJarrett, Please Let Me Finish Up My Workout, So I Can Have My Drink!" Flair wrote.

What was the fan reaction to the Ric Flair tweet?

Wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on Ric Flair's post.

One fan told Flair that he couldn't understand what the 73-year-old had written in his post.

Some fans were clearly on The Nature Boy's side.

A few fans were worried about the 73-year-old still seemingly consuming alcohol:

It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair can win his final match. Don't forget to share your thoughts and expectations about the bout in the comments section below!

