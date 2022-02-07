Ric Flair sends a heartfelt message to 13-time Women's Champion

Ric Flair has sent a heartwarming message to the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

Taking to Twitter, Flair shared a clip of himself watching Charlotte's segment from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Nature Boy seemed quite happy and took to social media to showcase his love for his daughter.

"I Couldn’t Be A Prouder Father!" wrote The Nature Boy.

Check out Ric Flair's tweet and message for Charlotte Flair below:

Charlotte Flair is currently on the back of a rather disappointing Royal Rumble by her elite standards. Flair, who entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #17, lasted for more than 31 minutes in the match.

During the match, Flair eliminated 5 other superstars before being thrown out by the returning Ronda Rousey.

In the final segment of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was confronted by Ronda Rousey. WWE on-screen authority figure Sonya Deville had announced that the former UFC Champion chose Becky Lynch as her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

However, Flair was not pleased with the turn of events, as The Baddest Woman On The Planet made her way down to the ring. Rousey then instead went on to challenge Flair to a match at WrestleMania before attacking Sonya Deville herself.

Ric Flair has previously cornered Charlotte Flair in WWE

Ric Flair frequently served as a manager for his daughter. During her earlier title reigns, The Nature Boy often got himself involved in Charlotte's matches to help her retain her championship.

In early 2021, Flair betrayed his daughter and joined forces with her rival, Lacey Evans. Flair began interfering in Charlotte's matches, leading The Queen to feud with both her father and Evans, at the same time.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble show, Charlotte Flair and her then-tag team partner Asuka lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The pair lost their belts after The Nature Boy and Evans interfered in the match.

Did you enjoy Charlotte's latest SmackDown segment? Are you excited to see her battle Rousey at WrestleMania? Sound off below!

