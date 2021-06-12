WWE Hall of Famer sends an interesting message to Brock Lesnar amidst return rumors

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been in the news recently due to the rumors of his return to the company. Now, amidst these return rumors, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to Twitter to send a message to Lesnar.

16-time world champion in WWE, Ric Flair shared a video of his match against Brock Lesnar in 2002 where The Beast Incarnate dominated and ultimately pinned him. Flair tagged Lesnar's official Twitter account and claimed that he has heard about him coming back. He then hilariously told Lesnar that he is now full-time retired.

"Hey @BrockLesnar, I Heard You Might Be Coming Back! FYI- I’m Full Time Retired Period. WOOOOO!," wrote Ric Flair in his tweet.

Hey @BrockLesnar, I Heard You Might Be Coming Back! FYI- I’m Full Time Retired Period. WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/5TdpXm3dUB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 12, 2021

WWE's hilarious botch involving Brock Lesnar on this week's SmackDown

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE accidentally flashed a graphic with Brock Lesnar's name on it. The incident took place during Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment where she had Seth Rollins as her special guest.

During Bayley's entrance, the name graphic accidentally showed "Brock Lesnar - WWE Champion with Paul Heyman" for a split second. WWE removed it immediately but fans were quick to notice the botch. Twitter has since started speculating whether this could have been a hint that The Beast Incarnate could be on his way back back to WWE.

Remember Brock Lesnar? This is him now.

Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/T84tQZpojh — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) June 12, 2021

There were rumors earlier that the company is planning to have Brock Lesnar return for a match against current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at this year's SummerSlam. However, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast has stated that Lesnar is currently not on the card for WWE SummerSlam 2021. However, with the show still being over two months away, plans could change.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on a potential Brock Lesnar WWE return. Who would you want to see him face?

