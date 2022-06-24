Ric Flair set to open virtual restaurant ahead of in-ring return

WWE Legend Ric Flair will launch his virtual restaurant in collaboration with Kitchen Data Systems (KDS).

The virtual dining system has been named Wooooo! Wings which will feature "Legendary Flavors. World Championship Wings." The Wooooo! Wings menu has been personally set by "Team Flair" and KDS' in-house chef. The flavors have been decided, keeping in mind Flair's brand. The restaurant will be open from July 28 in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be available for worldwide distribution.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer expressed his love for chicken wings in a press release issued by Podcast Heat. He said that the flavors of the wings hit one like a "chop to the chest."

“I love chicken wings and I really love flavors that hit you like a chop to the chest,” said Flair. “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man, and these championship wings and legendary flavors from Wooooo! Wings are THE MAN!” (via ewrestkingnews)

Ric Flair's partner, KDS CEO & founder Mike Jacobs, also commented on the partnership

Kitchen Data Systems founder & CEO Mike Jacobs expressed joy after partnering with one of the greatest stars in pro wrestling history.

He explained in the press release that the concept is of a delivery-1st dining experience matching Ric Flair's luxurious style and passion for wrestling:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ric Flair and his partner, Podcast Heat, to offer this exceptional Delivery-1st dining experience. Created by Mr. Flair with our chef, the Wooooo! Wings menu embodies The Greatest Wrestler of All Time’s passion for his sport and luxurious style in each chef-curated bite. KitchData is proud to have worked with Ric Flair on designing a menu worthy of his name, talent and, most important, his fans.” (via ewrestkingnews)

The press release also stated that the new venture would be promoted through Ric Flair's social handles and his To Be The Man podcast.

