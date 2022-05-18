Ric Flair set to reunite with WWE legends for "the last time" at Starrcast 

Ric Flair recently announced that he will be reuniting with the WWE Hall of Fame faction The Four Horsemen at Starrcast V. The show will feature Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, Ric Flair, JJ Dillon and Tully Blanchard coming on stage in what is being promoted as the first and last time the horsemen will ever be on stage together.

Earlier today, Flair Tweeted the following:

"The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds! This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever! On Sale Friday at Starrcast.com!"

Over the years, Starrcast has been one of the biggest wrestling conventions in the United States and draws fans from all across the world. The event hasn't taken place since the pandemic struck, but the fifth installment will take place on SummerSlam weekend in Nashville Fairgrounds, Tennessee, the same city set to host WWE's biggest party of the summer.

The show will also feature "The Roast of Ric Flair" which will headline Starrcast V on July 29, 2022. Here's what Starrcast creator and organizer Conrad Thompson had to say about the roast:

"Ric's career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You've seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He's done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.” [h/t Starrcast]

Ric Flair will compete in his final match this Summer

The same venue will also host Ric Flair's final match on the same day, presented by Jim Crockett Promotions. While the opponent hasn't been announced yet, there have been reports suggesting that Flair is set to tag alongside Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR to take on The Rock N' Roll Express.

After weeks of rumors emerging regarding The Nature Boy's return to wrestling, the 16-time World Champion confirmed it himself a couple of days back:

"The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions! I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man! Now We Go To School! WOOOOO!"

What are your thoughts on Flair returning to the squared circle one last time? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande