Ric Flair shows off his coaching skills in new Twitter video

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to social media to share a video featuring his wife Wendy training under his instructions.

Flair is set to return to the ring for one last time on July 31, 2022, for Jim Crockett Promotions. The match will also take place under the Starrcast V event banner in Nashville and will apparently feature a stacked undercard. The mayor of Nashville recently declared July 31 as 'Ric Flair Day' in light of his final in-ring appearance.

The Nature Boy recently took to Instagram to share footage of his wife Wendy training in the ring. As she worked out, Flair instructed her and shouted words of motivation, displaying some decent coaching skills in the process. The video saw Wendy running the ropes, doing mat drills, and finishing off with 20 push-ups.

Flair also called this training "mandatory" in the caption.

"Team Flair Mandatory Training! Wonderous Wendy Takes The Ring! WOOOOO!" Flair wrote in the caption of the video.

You can check out the video below:

This is not the first example of this kind of footage coming from Flair, as he was also seen sparring in a video with Jay Lethal earlier this year.

What was the fan reaction to Ric Flair's tweet?

The Nature Boy's fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions on his recent post.

One user wondered if the ropes were forgiving on Wendy's back.

Another fan expressed encouragement for "team Flair."

One fan claimed that Wendy ran the ropes better than The Nature Boy himself.

Another claimed that Wendy was not hitting the ropes hard enough.

It will be interesting to see how Ric Flair's last match turns out. You can read more about the former 16-time world champion by clicking here.

