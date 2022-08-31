"He's not afraid of Brock" - Ric Flair slams WWE for direction of top RAW storyline

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins' feud picked up on WWE RAW earlier this week after a scuffle between the two had to be broken up in the parking lot. Rollins then took a shot at Riddle's real-life divorce during a heated interview segment later that night. Riddle is set to face Rollins one-on-one at WWE Clash At The Castle this weekend.

Ric Flair's co-host on his show To Be The Man, Conrad Thompson, asked the 16-time World Champion about his take on Rollins taking personal shots at Matt Riddle on RAW, and if this was bringing a further sense of realism to their feud. Flair recalled when Eric Bischoff used to do the same thing with him in WCW in the 90s, saying that he wasn't a fan of it back then and wasn't a fan of it now either.

Ric Flair felt that Riddle, someone who isn't afraid of Brock Lesnar and is a former MMA fighter, could easily beat Rollins in a real fight. He added that booking an angle where Rollins gets this personal with someone like Riddle wasn't working for him:

"You know how I feel about personal things, I mean, Eric used to say stuff about me and bringing up my personal life. I didn't like it then and knowing full well that Matt Riddle can beat the **** out of Seth Rollins, I don't like it. If they went backstage, you and I both know what would happen. Hell, Matt Riddle, he's not afraid of Brock, so I don't know how I feel about these personal comments." [19:10 to 19:43]

Ric Flair is a big fan of WWE's Matt Riddle

Ric Flair was also asked about the parking lot brawl between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle on RAW. Flair said that while he wasn't a fan of how the segment played out, but he's a big fan of Matt Riddle.

The 16-time world champion also acknowledged that while he did not like the segment, fans had enjoyed it. Flair said:

"I'm a big fan of Matt Riddle and I think Seth Rollins is a good worker. I think it's too many punches. Too fast. When they do that, you've got to make sure everything looks good. Matt Riddle is a former MMA guy, a UFC guy so, you know, I just know they're real and legitimately tough. Apparently, the fans liked it. It got a pretty good rating, I think. Anything that they can do to promote Matt Riddle's career, I like him a lot. He really likes the business and is respectful as hell." [17:32 to 18:38]

Matt Riddle finally gets his hands on Seth Rollins this Saturday night at WWE Clash At The Castle.

