Seth Rollins brings up Riddle's divorce in a heated exchange on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle had a heated exchange on the latest episode of WWE RAW that got very personal.

Before the show, the two stars were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot and had to be separated by officials. They are currently set to collide at WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday night in the United Kingdom.

They were originally set to face each other at SummerSlam last month, but the match was postponed after Riddle was injured by the former Universal Champion. They had a face-to-face meeting backstage on RAW this week hosted by the Red brand's commentator, Corey Graves.

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle!@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw https://t.co/CxYWydFBxr

The two stars had a war of words with Seth Rollins stating that he would put Matt Riddle on the shelf next to Cody Rhodes. Rollins added that he will stomp his rival's head on the mat and move on to Roman Reigns. The RK-Bro member finally got his first name back during the show.

Riddle then responded by saying that he will prove there is only one man in Seth Rollins' marriage, and that is former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The exchange continued after the commercial break, which saw an angry Seth Rollins taking a major shot at Riddle by bringing up his real-life divorce and calling him a b*tch.

The latter was furious and dropped several F-bombs before leaving the set. It'll be interesting to see what goes down at Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at the event? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 shocking WWE Betrayals that stunned us

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali