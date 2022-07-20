Ric Flair states that current WWE Superstar will be in attendance for his final match

Ric Flair won't be alone when it comes to his final match on July 31 at Starrcast V.

It was announced yesterday that The Nature Boy would team with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to take on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Ring of Honor's Jay Lethal.

The 16-time world champion was a guest this morning on Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of Charlotte Flair being in attendance for his final match, Ric confirmed that she would be. However, he wasn't sure if she would be permitted to be on camera or not.

"She'll be there but I don't know whether she'll be on camera or not," Ric Flair said. "Absolutely, she will be there. She wouldn't miss that. I don't think she'd miss it even if Andrade wasn't involved, she just might not be on camera."

Ric Flair has a case of plantar fasciitis, but he doesn't think it will affect his match at Starrcast V

During his appearance on Busted Open, Flair confirmed that he is currently suffering from a foot injury known as plantar fasciitis. An injury to the bottom of his foot.

"I've got plantar fasciitis, if I'm pronouncing that correctly, on the bottom of my foot," Ric Flair revealed. "Other than that, I am perfect but that damn thing is sore as sh*t. I'm at the doctor right now." [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Plantar fasciitis is described as an inflammation of a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes. Despite this, Flair doesn't believe the injury will impact him in his match on July 31 beyond the pain he feels when he tries to run the ropes.

What do you make of The Nature Boy's comments? Are you excited to watch his final match on July 31 at Starrcast V? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

