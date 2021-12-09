"I'll give you two clowns one more day" – Vince McMahon to WWE icons after making them tag team champs

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed an anecdote about being tag team champions with Roddy Piper and what Vince McMahon told them.

Flair and Piper held the World Tag Team titles for a brief period in 2006 when they defeated The Spirit Squad at the Cyber Sunday pay-per-view. They lost the titles to Rated-RKO, the team of Edge and Randy Orton, just a week later on RAW.

Flair opened up about his brief stint as WWE Tag Team Champion with Piper in his latest Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast:

"Yeah, what a rib (laughs). Vince just said, 'I'll give you two clowns one more day.' It was fun."

Flair revealed how Piper got sick and had to quickly devise an idea to drop the titles while on tour in Europe:

"We flew to Europe...the first day we land, we were going to wrestle – I don't remember against whom – and Roddy got sick in the dressing room. The doctors came, and they wouldn't let Roddy wrestle. We did something real quick where we got beat and they sent Roddy back to the hotel and bought him a ticket to go home the next day. They told him not to drink, because he was having intenstinal problems, so I went back to the hotel and he had already drank 12 beers and smoked two joints (laughs)."

After returning home, Piper was admitted to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with cancer, as per Flair.

Bruce Prichard thinks Ric Flair and Roddy Piper's WWE tag team match was terrible

Bruce Prichard, who was backstage as part of WWE's creative team back in 2006, thought that the match between Flair and Piper vs. The Spirit Squad was terrible:

"The match was terrible. It was basically Kenny and Mikey bumping all over for the legends and doing the thumb to the eye and kick to the nether regions and things of that nature to kind of get by with it. But it was a good legends nostalgia match."

Flair and Piper lost the title to Edge and Orton after The Rated-R Superstar landed a spear on The Nature Boy. This was Rated-RKO's only tag team title run in WWE, which ended when they lost to John Cena and Shawn Michaels.

Edited by Abhinav Singh