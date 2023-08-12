Ric Flair takes a dig at Roman Reigns; shares picture with "the real Tribal Chief"

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently had something to say about Roman Reigns as he snapped a picture with another wrestling legend, Haku.

Ric Flair is a 16-time World Champion and perhaps one of the greatest wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Flair retired from in-ring action in WWE back in 2008 but has made several appearances after that as an on-screen personality and manager.

In a recent post on social media, The Nature Boy was pictured with wrestling veteran Haku. In the caption, Flair mentioned that Haku is the "Real Tribal Chief." He went on to state that even Roman Reigns wouldn't object to that moniker being handed over to the wrestling veteran.

"The REAL Tribal Chief! I Don’t Think Roman Reigns Will Argue With That! WOOOOO!"

Roman Reigns was on SmackDown this week

After a stunning turn of events at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns managed to hold on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with assistance from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

This week The Tribal Chief marched into SmackDown with his entourage to clear the air. Jimmy Uso interrupted him and tried to explain his action to his twin. However, Jey was having none of it.

Roman tried to mock Jey but got a Superkick. Solo tried to intervene, but Jey leveled him with a Superkick too. The frustrated star then left Reigns flattened in the ring with a Spear before hitting another Superkick on Jimmy on the ramp.

Finally, Jey Uso declared that he was done with The Bloodline and SmackDown as a whole and was leaving WWE. He then walked out of the arena through the crowd.

This week's show ended with a surprised look on the faces of Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. It will be interesting to see what chapter awaits the faction in the coming weeks.

What did you think of SmackDown this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?