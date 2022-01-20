"For me they're incredible" - Ric Flair thinks current WWE tag team are the best in the world

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has picked his number one tag team in the world today.

The Nature Boy believes that the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are the best in the business. Jimmy and Jey Uso have been near the top of the WWE tag team division for the past five years, winning tag team titles on 7 separate occasions.

Flair revealed his admiration for the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi when speaking to Mark Madden on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

"The Usos number one, for me they're incredible." said Flair.

They've been connected to one of the greatest wrestling minds in Paul Heyman and WWE's biggest star Roman Reigns. The Usos have the resume and the ability to stake their claim as one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Ric Flair also heaped praise on The Miz

Ric Flair went on to praise another current WWE Superstar, The Miz. Due to the A-lister's accolades, style and mic skills, it should come as no surprise that Flair thinks so highly of the most must-see superstar in WWE history.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair spoke about what makes The Miz so impressive.

"To have that kind of a run, I think he decided that he was going to make a career out of this no matter how much he had to go through, humiliation wise. He’s rocking it out right now. I’m happy for him,” said Flair.

The Miz is currently involved in a feud with the Rated-R Superstar Edge. The A-lister was recently defeated by The Hall of Famer at WWE Day 1, but their rivalry looks far from settled. Maryse and Beth Phoenix both got involved in the one-on-one match at the premium live event and will now be the superstars' partners in a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble 2022.

Do you agree with Flair's opinion about The Uso's and The Miz? Sound off below!

