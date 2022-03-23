Ric Flair thinks Vince McMahon should "beat the s***" out of WWE SmackDown star

Ric Flair believes Vince McMahon should interfere in the Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee match at WrestleMania 38.

Theory will face the SmackDown commentator in the biggest match of both men’s careers on Sunday, April 3. McMahon has mentored Theory in backstage segments on WWE RAW over the last few months. He also has an association with McAfee, having recently appeared on the former NFL star’s sports show.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair stated that he would like to see the WWE Chairman get involved physically in Dallas, Texas:

“I can see Austin somehow getting Pat down and then Vince coming out and beating the s*** out of him, then of course he [McAfee] makes the big comeback and [because] of Theory he doesn’t get to Vince," said Flair. "Vince puts the boots to him, beats the cr*p out of him, stands back. He [McAfee] makes the comeback on Theory… they keep it going.” [1:05:47-1:06:16]

Flair also said on a recent episode of his podcast that McAfee is “better than 50 percent of guys” in WWE. The 34-year-old previously competed in two NXT matches, but he has never appeared in a main-roster encounter.

Ric Flair wants a Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon rivalry

Pat McAfee has received widespread praise for his promo skills in the build-up to his WrestleMania 38 match against Austin Theory. If Ric Flair’s Vince McMahon idea comes to fruition, he would like to see the WWE Chairman to go head-to-head with McAfee in a promo battle:

“I would love to see Vince and Pat go toe-to-toe and end up in an interview [promo]," Flair continued. "I can hear that now, ‘This is my show! You’re a punter from Minneapolis. I’m a billionaire!’” [1:06:20-1:06:48]

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether McMahon will make an on-screen appearance at WrestleMania 38. The 76-year-old usually prefers to produce WWE shows from the backstage area instead of appearing in front of the camera.

