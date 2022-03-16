"Better than 50 percent of guys" - Ric Flair recently sent text message to impressive WWE SmackDown star

Ric Flair sent a positive text message to Pat McAfee after watching the commentator’s performance on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Austin Theory confronted McAfee at ringside shortly before Ricochet’s successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Sami Zayn. The altercation ended with McAfee launching his WrestleMania 38 opponent over the announce desk before striking him with a series of elbows.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair was full of praise for the former NFL star:

“He’s better than 50 percent of guys on the show right now. In terms of energy, he was so damn good with that kid the other night. He looked like he’d been in the business for 20 years. Jumping on the table… punches… he was great. I text him, ‘That’s the most energy I’ve seen out of anybody in a long, long time.'” [40:33-41:05]

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently offered McAfee the opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania match. It has since been confirmed that Theory, McMahon’s protégé, will be McAfee’s opponent.

Ric Flair compares Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee to Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Last week, SmackDown ended with Charlotte Flair attacking Ronda Rousey in the parking lot ahead of their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

Ric Flair believes the segment between Austin Theory and Pat McAfee was on the same level as Flair’s altercation with Rousey:

“That was as good as the thing with Ashley [Charlotte’s real name] and Ronda last Friday when Ashley jumped her in the garage… It’s gonna be a war with Ashley and Ronda. I’m convinced it’s gonna be just fabulous, and I think Theory has got his hands full with Pat McAfee! I think Theory knows it too. I don’t think Pat is intimidated by him at all.” [41:07-41:47]

Flair vs. Rousey is scheduled to take place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 in Dallas, Texas. Theory vs. McAfee will occur the following night on WrestleMania Sunday.

