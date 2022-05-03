Ric Flair and other top wrestlers' earnings from Cameo disclosed

A recent study revealed that among athletes, many wrestlers, including Ric Flair, are some of the top earners through Cameo.

A few years ago, superstars were extremely upset when Vince McMahon banned them from making money through Cameo and other third-party sources. Paige and a few others who were earning vast amounts through Twitch were especially affected. Superstars are apparently allowed to use third-party services again, as announced during WrestleMania weekend.

Cameo is a service that allows fans to pay for the privilege of having their favorite celebrities leave them a personalized video message.

According to a study by Casumo, wrestlers are some of the top earners among athletes who use Cameo. Ric Flair is one of the most profitable wrestlers using Cameo, charging around $496 per video. He posts around two personalized videos per day, allowing him to earn $362,000 annually.

Fellow Hall of Famer DDP charges $128 per video, which is an increase from what he used to charge last year at $119. He also posts around two personalized videos a day, earning around $93,400 a year.

Other than Ric Flair, wrestlers like "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan also had their rates on Cameo disclosed

The study ranked the top 20 athletes based on how much profit they garnered after increasing or decreasing their Cameo fees since last year. While DDP had an 8% increase, the other three wrestlers featured among the top 20 athletes had not increased their fees.

While Flair had the highest rate among wrestlers, Matt Hardy decreased his fee from $110 to $109.67 in the past year. Another star featured among the most profitable wrestlers was "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, who also decreased his fees from $74.75 to $74.42.

Have you ever had a cameo interaction with any of the stars? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy