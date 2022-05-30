Ric Flair tweets video of him walking down the aisle with daughter Charlotte at her wedding

Ric Flair has tweeted a video of him walking down the aisle with his daughter Charlotte Flair at her wedding to AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion married Andrade on Friday in the latter's hometown of Torreón, Mexico. The two have been openly dating since 2019, when El Idolo was still a member of the WWE roster. They have been engaged since January 2020.

The Queen of WWE usually takes to social media and uploads their pictures together. The two wrestlers seem to be in a loving relationship, with even Flair's father Ric having a good rapport with his now son-in-law.

The 16-time World Champion even accompanied Andrade to ringside at Lucha Libre AAA WorldWide for his match against Kenny Omega last year.

Ric recently took to Twitter to congratulate the two newly weds on their wedding, wishing them "nothing but love and happiness."

Ric Flair will be wrestling his "last match" on Starrcast V weekend

Ric Flair will be wrestling in his final match on Sunday, July 31st. The event, called "Ric Flair's Last Match" is being promoted under the banner of Jim Crockett Promotions and will emanate from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will take place on the weekend of Starcast V.

The Nature Boy will team up with AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to go up against legendary tag team The Rock 'n Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and a mystery opponent in a six-man tag match.

Flair wrestled in his last bout 11 years ago when he faced Sting on the September 15, 2011 episode of IMPACT. He tore his ACL during the match and has not wrestled since.

It has been speculated who will be the mystery third opponent in the match. The names of Jey Lethal, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and even Hulk Hogan are being thrown around, although there has been no confirmation regarding the matter.

