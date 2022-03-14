"You’ve never seen him be nasty" - Ric Flair wants to manage released WWE star in AEW

Ric Flair has stated that he wants to manage Cesaro in AEW.

The Swiss Cyborg parted ways with WWE a couple of weeks after his contract expired. The two parties were unable to come to terms on a new deal, which means he's free to join another promotion.

On a recent episode of Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, the 16-Time World Champion affirmed his desire to corner Cesaro.

“Manage him? I’d love it,” said Flair. “Then you work on him with little things that make him nasty. You’ve never seen him be nasty. You take a guy with his skill and his strength and teach how to be nasty, just little tricks of the trade, he’d be really hot."

Flair then elaborated on the tactics he'd use to make the Swiss Cyborg "nasty":

"If I was managing him, I would call Tony Khan out to the ring and I’d knock him down from behind and have Cesaro give him a giant swing and put him in a hospital for a month. Or Schiavone! I don’t mean just Tony [Khan], but I mean someone that you can really beat the s**t out of, just beat the s**t out of make it believable, that would be his first night there. Someone questioning his greatness, anybody!” (H/T WrestleZone)

Ric Flair says Cesaro is talented in the ring, but his mic skills are his biggest weakness

Cesaro was beloved by fans and he always managed to put on a good match. His bout with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 received rave reviews from fans and critics.

The Nature Boy believes that Cesaro is a good worker, but he's lacking on the mic.

“I think he’s a great guy and a really good performer,” said Flair. “To me he’s a loss. To me there’s always a place for a guy like Cesaro. In my eyes, his working skills, there’s only a few guys better on the show, in a wrestling ring. I think it did, yes [on if Cesaro's promo ability perhaps played a factor]. I mean, he talks, he talks very well. He just [doesn’t] have a lot of energy in it. How many guys do have a charismatic promo now? Think about it, either show.”

Cesaro is a former United States, SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champion. Many fans are expecting him to sign with AEW. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up.

