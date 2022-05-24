Ric Flair reportedly back together with Wendy Barlow 

It has been reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is back with his partner Wendy Barlow after the couple separated for a brief period in January 2022.

Flair tied the knot with Barlow in September 2018, in what was his fifth marriage. However, after three years as husband and wife, the Nature Boy announced via Instagram at the start of 2022 that they decided to go their separate ways.

Recently though, after Barlow began to resurface on Flair's various social media accounts, speculation regarding their reunion as a couple gathered momentum. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the couple is together again.

"Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow, who had split up a few months ago, are back together." H/T Wrestling News Source

Barlow was by Flair's side as he endured various illnesses in recent years, such as kidney failure and multiple heart problems.

Ric Flair is gearing up for one last match

To the surprise of many, the 16-time World Champion will be competing in his first match since 2011, as he will be stepping through the ropes in Nashville on July 31.

Speaking with Vickie Guerrero, the 73-year-old wrestling legend said that he is coming back to go out on his terms rather than just being there for the money.

"I wasn’t happy with the way I went out," said Flair: "I just want to go out on my own. I kind of was pushed through in situations back then that I didn’t like to be in. But once again, when you need the money, it’s a whole different world then when you don’t. So this is on my terms." H/T WrestlingNewsCo

The match is currently booked as a 6-man tag team match, with ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR teaming with Flair against The Rock 'n' Roll Express and a mystery partner.

