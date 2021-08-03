Ricardo Rodriguez on why Brock Lesnar was always nice to Alberto Del Rio (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar respects Alberto Del Rio a great deal because of his MMA background.

The former WWE Universal Champion also has a healthy amount of respect for Ricardo Rodriguez, Del Rio's former manager, owing to his amateur wrestling expertise.

Ricardo Rodriguez recently chatted at length with Sportskeeda Wrestling and spoke about a wide variety of topics, ranging from Brock Lesnar to The Undertaker. You can catch the entire conversation with him by clicking on the link below.

Please subscribe to the channel for more exciting content of this nature!

Ricardo Rodriguez comments on Brock Lesnar's respect for Alberto Del Rio and him!

Ricardo Rodriguez spoke about his relationship with Brock Lesnar, and also the one that Lesnar shared with Alberto Del Rio. Needless to say, both were very healthy indeed:

"Yeah yeah yeah, he was really cool. He was always very nice to us. He was always nice to Alberto because he knows that Alberto did MMA. And he was always nice to me because he would see me in the ring, always before the show. He would see that I would be wrestling with the extras, or somebody else, or Nattie. So, I was always in the ring. He would see me do that," said Ricardo Rodriguez.

I had no idea that @ToBeMiro and @RRWWE were part of a @TherealRVD music video! How cool is that?https://t.co/8aQM9Pbb9t — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) August 1, 2021

It also helped that Rodriguez came from an amateur wrestling background:

"He knows I know how to wrestle. I don't mean pro wrestling. He knows I know how to wrestle wrestle. Like Greco or freestyle. He knows that I know how to do that," said Ricardo Rodriguez. "So, he was nice to me. He was always nice to me and Alberto because of his MMA background."

Do you think Brock Lesnar needs to return to WWE to spice up the RAW roster? Do you think Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez could also help in this regard?

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Kaushik Das