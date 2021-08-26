'To me, it's not developmental anymore' - Ricardo Rodriguez is all praise for WWE NXT (Exclusive)

The future of the WWE NXT brand remains uncertain. That said, there's no doubting how far Triple H has managed to bring it - from a developmental program on the WWE Network to a prime-time slot on the USA Network!

Ricardo Rodriguez spoke about the meteoric rise of WWE NXT as a brand under the guidance of Triple H:

"NXT has grown to be such a big product. And I said I have so many friends down there. And so many students that are there. I don't see it as developmental anymore. To me, it's not developmental anymore. It's an actual brand. It's a third brand. To me, WWE has three brands. There's RAW, SmackDown, and NXT," said Ricardo.

Even though WWE NXT is the closest thing to a 'developmental brand' that WWE has, Rodriguez believes that it's a lot more than just that:

"To me, NXT is not developmental. I mean it is. But I don't see it as developmental. It's an actual brand. It's a name. And you see it. It's on TV," Ricardo revealed.

Ricardo Rodriguez is perhaps best known for being the personal ring announcer for former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio. Since his departure from the company, Rodriguez has been involved in a variety of pro wrestling projects, from helping The Great Khali set up a wrestling academy in India, to his current work in Egypt.

